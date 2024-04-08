WWE Backlash France Teaser Released

WWE WrestleMania 40 might be attempting to finish the story for some of its biggest WWE Superstars, but it's clear the story will be continuing after with the first look at WWE Backlash France! The two night premium live event has been one major turning point after another as fans saw some major wins and losses for the big favorites throughout the live weekend, but as fans know well enough by now, this is still only the start to a whole new season for both WWE Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. A season that will see some of these feuds continue into the next major premium live event.

It was officially announced that WWE Backlash France will be taking place on Saturday, May 4th live in Lyon Metropolis, France. This will be the very first premium live event in France, and the first WWE Backlash to be held outside of North America. While it's still too soon to tell what kinds of WWE Superstars or matches we'll see in the upcoming event next month, the first teaser was revealed during WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2. Check it out:

WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Card and Results

Currently going live at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, the match card and results so far for WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 breaks down as such:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Championship: Bayley def. IYO SKY

Logan Paul def. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens LA Knight def. AJ Styles

The results for WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 are as follows:

WWE Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch

Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi def. Damage CTRL

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Gunther

