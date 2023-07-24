Report: WWE's Planned Location for WrestleMania 41 in 2025

WWE already has WrestleMania XL's date and location locked in for April 6-7, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. And while John Cena made a passionate plea for London to get a future WrestleMania during last month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, it won't be happening the following year in 2025. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that Minneapolis is being "heavily discussed as the destination for WrestleMania 41. The venue would likely be U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings NFL franchise, due to its enclosed status.

The stadium can fit up to 73,000 fans, which is a slight downsize from some of the recent WrestleMania events in stadiums like SoFi Stadium (WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles) and AT&T Stadium (WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas). However, WWE typically counts the attendances of both nights in its final tally so it will likely break records regardless.

"WWE told us that they view U.S. Bank Stadium as a world class venue, and have heard that they're getting more aggressive in getting non-Vikings related events in the huge stadium," Sapp wrote.

While a WrestleMania 39 rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes has been heavily rumored for WrestleMania XL, what match should main event WrestleMania 41? Tell us your pick in the comments!

NXT: Great American Bash (2023)

NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov NXT Tag Team Championships: Gallus vs. The D'Angelo Family

Gallus vs. The D'Angelo Family NXT Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hall

Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hall NXT North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali

Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card & Rumored Matches

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Rules)

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Rules) World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (Yet To Be Confirmed)

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre (Yet to Be Confirmed)

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre (Yet to Be Confirmed) Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus (Yet to Be Confirmed)

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul (Yet to Be Confirmed)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. TBA (Rumored)

WWE's Pay-Per-View Schedule for The Rest of 2023

WWE has announced four more pay-per-views for the rest of 2023 following August's SummerSlam show. That includes Payback at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh (Sept. 2), Fastlane at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (Oct. 7), an unnamed Saudi Arabia event on Nov. 4 and Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois. Stay tuned for full coverage of all those events and more!