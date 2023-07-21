WWE Announces When WrestleMania 40 Tickets Go on Sale

WWE is bringing the Showcase of the Immortals to the city of brotherly love. WWE WrestleMania 40 is coming to Philadelphia next April for another two-night extravaganza. This will be the fifth straight year that WWE splits WrestleMania in two, as the two-nighters first began with WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. WWE WrestleMania 40 will be the first time that Philadelphia hosts the event since 1999. Back then, WrestleMania XV emanated from the First Union Center in Philadelphia. Next year's 40th installment will be the first time that WWE hosts a show at the Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field.

Fans won't have to wait much longer to get tickets for the event. As announced by WWE, WWE WrestleMania 40 tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 18th at 10 AM ET.

WWE shared the following press release...

"STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets for WrestleMania 40, which takes place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, will be available starting Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Ticket pre-registration for the two-day event is now available at https://www.wwe.com/wm40-presale. Prior to the general ticket on-sale on August 18, WWE has exclusive ticket packages available now for WrestleMania 40 via On Location. WrestleMania 40 Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. In less than one week, On Location's WWE Priority Pass packages for WrestleMania 40 have surpassed WWE records. Limited packages remain available ahead of the general ticket on-sale event on August 18."

What Matches Will Take Place at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Nothing has been announced for WWE WrestleMania 40 thus far, but plenty of top bouts are already circulating on the rumor mill. All rumblings tend to lead back to a WWE WrestleMania 39 rematch between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

That said, plans could change if a certain Great One's schedule opens up. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson declined a match against Reigns earlier this year but was said to have left the door open for an Anoa'i clash down the line. If April 2024 is free for Rocky, expect The Tribal Chief vs. The Brahma Bull at the event.

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on April 6th and April 7th, 2024.