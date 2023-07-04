Parliament Members "Have Already Been Talking" About WrestleMania in the United Kingdom

John Cena shocked wrestling fans worldwide twice this past weekend. Big Match John made an unadvertised appearance at WWE Money in the Bank, his first time showing face inside a wrestling ring since WWE WrestleMania 39 in April. The second surprise happened when Cena got on the microphone and began to lobby for the United Kingdom to get to host a WWE WrestleMania in the future. This blew the roof off the O2 Arena, as fans clamored at the possibility of having a Showcase of the Immortals in their country. Despite Cena's words, reports emerged after the show that there were currently no concrete plans to bring WWE WrestleMania to the UK anytime soon. That said, UK government officials are looking to enter conversations.

Speaking to BBC, a group of Members of Parliament want to "help" make WWE WrestleMania in the UK a reality.

"I would love for it to happen," Labor MP for Pontypridd in Wales and co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Wrestling Alex Davies-Jones said. "The APPG have already been talking about how we can help to make that happen in whatever way we can in terms of facilitating some conversations. Whatever we can do to make the UK attractive to host wrestling on the world stage we are more than happy to help facilitate. We would use our contact and negotiating skills to try and reach out to WWE, making conversations happen to try and promote the UK as a premier destination for world-class wrestling."

Davies-Jones added that the UK is proving that "premier destination" for wrestling status with AEW bringing AEW ALL IN: London to London's Wembley Stadium this August. While hosting big wrestling events has been on Parliament's mind, Davies-Jones emphasized that they had no idea that Cena's rallying speech was going to happen.

"Nobody predicted John Cena coming out and announcing the possibility of a WrestleMania in the UK," Davies-Jones added. "It was utterly incredible and got the whole place buzzing with excitement about the possibilities of what that could mean for wrestling fans, but also for the UK economy and also for future fans as well."

Next year's WWE WrestleMania 40 is set for Philadelphia, PA. 2025 and beyond do not have scheduled locations just yet, but early rumors pointed to 2025's WWE WrestleMania 41 happening in Minneapolis, Minnesota and 2027's WWE WrestleMania 43 going down in Nashville.