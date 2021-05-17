WWE WrestleMania Backlash: Bobby Lashley Retains WWE Championship Against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman

✖

Bobby Lashley once again shocked the world at WrestleMania Backlash, retaining the WWE Championship against both Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a clash of three behemoths. The match kicked off with Lashley immediately trying to form an alliance with McIntyre to take down Strowman. Drew eventually agreed, prompting Strowman to try and bulldoze both men. McIntyre and Lashley eventually brawled their way to the top of the entrance ramp, resulting in the champ getting thrown into the LED boards.

McIntyre and Strowman then brawled in and around the ring, eventually resulting in McIntyre nailing "The Monster Among Men" with a Claymore. Lashley then suddenly appeared, tossed McIntyre out of the ring and speared Strowman for the win.

While his loss against Lashley at WrestleMania 37 was a shock last month, "The Scottish Warrior" has since argued in interviews that the defeat was actually beneficial for his character.

"I honestly think it's important for my character," McIntyre said while on Saturday Night's Main Event. "Aside from making a main event performer that Brock [Lesnar] did for me the year prior, or cementing a main event performer in Lashley, which I think is very important for the future, I think [it was important] for my character. I overcame a lot this year, there's been a lot of Drew content and it would have been an amazing moment. The fans were responding positively and I didn't know how they were gonna respond. I think [losing] is important for me as a character and I think that's part of my story that I have to keep overcoming all the time.

"I'm not Superman like [John] Cena was a Superman and he'd always overcome all the time but people struggle to relate to Superman, He's from a different planet, he's made of steel and he shoots laser from his eyes," he continued. "I'm more like Batman, like I'm very flawed in many ways and I have to keep overcoming, especially as a larger-than-life good guy."

Check out the full results from WrestleMania Backlash below: