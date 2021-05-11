Drew McIntyre Explains Why His WrestleMania 37 Loss Was Important For His Character

✖

Drew McIntyre finally got the chance to compete in front of a live crowd for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37 last month when he took on Bobby Lashley in the event's opening match. But while many fans assumed he'd win the title back and get the chance to celebrate with the fans at Raymond James Stadium, that didn't happen. Lashley retained the title thanks to a quick distraction from MVP, giving him the chance to apply The Hurt Lock and knock McIntyre out. In a new interview on Sunday Night's Main Event this past weekend, "The Scottish Warrior" explained why the loss is actually good for his character.

"I honestly think it's important for my character," McIntyre said (h/t Sportskeeda). "Aside from making a main event performer that Brock [Lesnar] did for me the year prior, or cementing a main event performer in Lashley, which I think is very important for the future, I think [it was important] for my character. I overcame a lot this year, there's been a lot of Drew content and it would have been an amazing moment. The fans were responding positively and I didn't know how they were gonna respond. I think [losing] is important for me as a character and I think that's part of my story that I have to keep overcoming all the time.

"I'm not Superman like [John] Cena was a Superman and he'd always overcome all the time but people struggle to relate to Superman, He's from a different planet, he's made of steel and he shoots laser from his eyes," he continued. "I'm more like Batman, like I'm very flawed in many ways and I have to keep overcoming, especially as a larger-than-life good guy."

McIntyre will get another chance at becoming a three-time world champion this Sunday at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Check out the full card below: