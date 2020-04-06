WWE WrestleMania: Firefly Fun House Brings Back WCW Nitro and the NWO

We knew that the Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and The Fiend Bray Wyatt was going to be weird and crazy, but no one expected what we ultimately got, which included a walk through Cena’s past as well as the history of professional wrestling, and it included an amazing segment that brought back WCW Nitro and the NWO. In fact, it went above and beyond just bringing both back, going with a full NWO style intro for Cena as if he was a part of the infamous faction.

Plus, as you can see below, we got Wyatt introducing the segment in a shirt that showed off the NWO Wolfpac logo, which is the classic black and red.

After that, we got the classic Nitro intro and the trademark NWO intro music, followed by Cena doing his best Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan impression, even playing air guitar with his championship belt.

It was all kind of nuts and surreal, but fantastic at the same time, and we can safely say that Wyatt got his win back by match’s end.

What did you think of the Firefly Fun House Match? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!