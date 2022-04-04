WWE WrestleMania: Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan Debut The Batman and Catwoman Inspired Gear

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have debuted new gear inspired by DC Comics staples the Batman and Catwoman for their match at WWE WrestleMania! Night two of the biggest wrestling event of the year has already had its fair share of surprises, but there were many fans curious about how the Fatal-4-Way match for the Women’s Tag Team Championships would be working out. With so many competitors involved, and so many variables to consider, there was no real way to figure out just how this match would go. Making the choice even tougher was how ready Ripley and Morgan were for the occasion.

Unlike the other teams, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan really have been fond of the fact that they have been paired together as a tag team for this year’s WrestleMania. As one of the only groups that actually wore a set of matching gear, the two of them took it to the next level by showing off a full look that was inspired by The Batman and Catwoman. But it’s a bit more “brutal” than one would expect from such a makeover, and a fitting look for the duo. You can check out their in-ring gear look below:

Taking inspiration from the famous DC Comics duo only makes even more sense considering the success the famous duo had on-screen with the release of The Batman earlier this Spring. It’s clear that the film’s impact will be felt for quite some time, and now it’s been immortalized in a whole new way thanks to this awesome gear for the new tag team in the making as they attempt to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship titles.

As for the rest of the night, the full card and results so far for WrestleMania night two break down as such:

Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro def. Street Profits and Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley def. Omos

Johnny Knoxville def. Sami Zayn

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Queen Zelina & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripely & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (with Butch)

WWE and Universal Championships Unification Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

What do you think? How do you feel about Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan’s new gear inspired by Batman and Catwoman? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!