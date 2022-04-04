WWE Fans Are Losing It Over Johnny Knoxville’s Hilarious WrestleMania 38 Match

The two-night event of this year’s WrestleMania has had some serious star power attached to it, with the likes of Logan Paul and Pat McAfee getting involved in matches of their own over what many consider to be the biggest event in professional wrestling for the year. However, perhaps none have gotten a bigger response than Johnny Knoxville of Jackass fame taking on Sami Zayn, as Knoxville was joined by several of his fellow cast members of Jackass, including the likes of Weeman, Chris Pontius, and several others featured in the latest movie of the franchise, Jackass Forever.

With Knoxville having previously cost Zayn the Intercontinental Belt, losing the title to Ricochet in an earlier event, the two got into some of a prank war before facing one another during this year’s WrestleMania. Luckily for Knoxville, despite his lack of professional wrestling experience, the star was able to rely on a little help from his friends, along with objects such as mousetraps (big and small), a giant hand, tables, bowling balls, and much more. Ultimately, Knoxville was able to pull off a win, and while he hasn’t been confirmed for any future events, it seems fans are crossing their fingers that the stars of Jackass will one day make a return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

