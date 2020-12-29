Xavier Woods Honors Brodie Lee During WWE Raw

✖

Xavier Woods took part in an eight-man tag match on this week's Monday Night Raw featuring Kofi Kingston, Riddle, Jeff Hardy and all four members of The Hurt Business. As the four babyfaces gathered around for a pre-match backstage promo, fans quickly spotted Woods wearing a black armband with the word "Brodie" written across the front. The band is a reference to Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper, who tragically passed away over the weekend at the age of 41.

Woods was just one of many who managed to sneak in references to the former Intercontinental Champion throughout the night, including Drew McIntyre and Tom Phillips. WWE opened the show with a quick graphic honoring Lee.

Late in the match Woods nailed Lee's signature discus clothesline while shouting "Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!"

AEW broke the news of Lee's passing on Saturday night, writing in a statement, "The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee," AEW's statement read. "Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."

AEW president Tony Khan announced on Monday that this week's Dynamite will now serve as a special tribute show for Lee, featuring members of The Dark Order teaming up with some of the company's biggest stars.