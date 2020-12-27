AEW Superstar Jon Huber Dead at 41

All Elite Wrestling superstar Jon Huber, who performed as Brodie Lee with the promotion, has passed at the age of 41. Huber, who also performed with the WWE as Luke Harper, has died at the age of 41 according to an official statement from All Elite Wrestling's official Twitter account. The statement itself begins as such, "The All Elite Wrestling Family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way - a fierce and captivating talent, a thought mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee."

The statement continues as such, "Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate enough to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always." The official statement from All Elite Wrestling's official Twitter account is below:

All Elite Wrestling's statement concludes with, "Jon's popularity among its peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."

Huber's run with All Elite Wrestling was met with much success as he was beloved by fans and even won the AEW TNT Championship from the inaugural champion Cody Rhodes and had a successful run with the title for over 60 days. He had just as eventful of a run with the WWE as well under the name Luke Harper.

As Luke Harper, Huber had won the NXT Tag Team Title, the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. It was clear by many fans and the promotions he was involved with that he was a major influence on those around him both in and out of the ring.

ComicBook.com would like to extend our deepest condolences for Jon Huber's family, friends and loved ones during this time.