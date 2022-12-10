WWE's Zelina Vega Recreates Classic Aaliyah Look on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown's powerhouse faction Legado del Fantasma looked to add another win to their resumes courtesy of a Tag Team match against The Viking Raiders, though that match would end up being interrupted and halted by Hit Row. Before that happened however Zelina Vega would sit in on commentary, and she would also debut a look that recreated one of Aaliyah's most memorable looks. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett would talk about the look, which recreates Aaliyah's outfit from her famous Try Again music video, and you can check it out in the post below.

Barrett even quoted a line from the song, which was featured on the soundtrack to the 2000 film Romeo Must Die. The song was the lead single from the soundtrack and was also included in Aaliyah's third album.

As for Vega, this is just the latest amazing look she's brought to life, as she's also Vega's based gear and cosplays on characters that include Akatsuki, Inosuke, Madara Uchiha, Mortal Kombat's Jade, Overwatch's Dva, and more. Now Aaliyah has received some shine on SmackDown, and we'll have to wait and see what Vega's next look will end up being.

Vega made her return to WWE TV alongside Legado del Fantasma, who were making their SmackDown debut after leaving NXT. Since then the faction has already gained ground with several big wins, and Santos Escobar was also in the finals of the first-ever SmackDown World Cup, but Ricochet would end up winning the final match. Still, the group has a lot of momentum, and it probably won't be long before we see some Championship gold in the mix for them.

What do you want to see next for Vega in WWE and what famous look or character do you want to see her bring to life next?