WWE’s Becky Lynch Retains the Raw Women’s Title at Day 1

Tonight was the much-anticipated showdown between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship, and after some recap of their feud so far, it was time for the match to begin. Morgan looked focused and Lynch looked supremely confident, and once the opening bell sounded they locked up. Lynch slapped Morgan after pushing her against the ropes and then taunted her but Morgan replied with a shove and then she slammed Lynch’s face down onto the mat hard. She followed it up by grabbing Lynch’s face and slamming it down on the announce table, and Lynch ran away.

Lynch would get some revenge with a kick after Morgan chased her, and then Lynch tried for a Manhandle Slam but Morgan countered with an Arm Drag, and then she charged in with a kick and a knee in the corner followed by a drop-kick to Lynch’s back.

Morgan then stomped on Lynch and then stomped several times on Lynch’s back before going for a pin, but Lynch kicked out. Morgan went for a move but Lynch evaded, though Morgan countered into a Disarm-her but Lynch evaded. Morgan then countered with another submission and she had it locked in tight but Lynch got ahold of the rope.

Lynch walked around the ring to regroup and the crowd was in Morgan’s corner. Lynch punched Morgan but Morgan punched back and then lifted her from the turnbuckle and slammed her down for a pin attempt but Lynch kicked out. Morgan went for a charge but missed, and Lynch then picked her up and slammed her head into the post and then put her under the bottom rope and lifted her, slamming her neck into the rope.

Lynch went for a cover but Morgan kicked out. Lynch kicked her in the back and then pressed her against the ropes with a knee in the back. The crowd booed Lynch and Morgan got an elbow in Lynch’s face. Lynch dodged a move and then hit uppercuts and kicks on Morgan, and then she went to the middle rope and hit a Leg Drop. Morgan kicked out of the pin attempt at 2.

Lynch kept punching and then locked in a hold on Morgan’s arm and shoulder. Morgan got up and threw Lynch off her, and then she dodged a charge from Lynch in the corner, though Lynch hit her with a Suplex and a pin attempt, and Morgan kicked out once again. Lynch told her to stay down and kept kicking her. Lynch charged with a shoulder and then hit a spinning back kick, and then she went for another move but missed and that let Morgan kick her face-first into the turnbuckle.

Morgan brought Lynch down on the mat and then went for a roll-up but Lynch got out. Then Morgan pounced on Lynch and hit a bevy of punches, and then she hit a dropkick. She followed up with an elbow to the head and dropkick and a pin, but Lynch kicked out again. Lynch hit a kick to the body and then a Suplex, and she tried to get the armbar and got it just about locked in but Morgan countered and tried a pin but Lynch kicked out.

Then Morgan got Lynch down again but Lynch kicked out. Morgan went up top but Lynch caught her and went up as well. She tried to hit a Super Plex but Morgan evaded and then tried to hit a Power Bomb, but Lynch halted that as well. Then Morgan hit a Sunset Flip and pinned Lynch, but Lynch kicked out at the last second. Lynch would get the Arm Bar locked in but Morgan got her foot on the rope to break it. Then Morgan got an Inside Cradle locked in but Lynch rolled out of it, only to get one of her own but Morgan rolled out of it. Then Lynch tried to pin her again but Morgan kicked out.

Lynch got Morgan on the middle rope but she missed her move, and Morgan got up top. Then she hit a big dropkick but Lynch rolled out of the ring to the floor. Morgan dove through the ropes and knocked down Lynch and then she rolled her in the ring. Lynch rolled out of the other side, Morgan gave chase and Lynch would bash her head into the announce table, and Morgan almost got counted out, but she made it in time. Lynch hit her with kicks and then threw her out again over the top rope.

Lynch the went to throw her but Morgan reversed it and threw Lynch into the steel steps. Then Morgan put Lynch’s arm into the steps and stomped it over and over again, damaging Lynch’s arm and hand. Morgan rolled Lynch back in but Lynch kicked Morgan down. Lynch went up top but Morgan caught her and went up top as well. Then Morgan slammed her down and locked in her submission, but Lynch reversed it and tried for a pin but Morgan kicked out. Lynch grabbed the ropes and Morgan tried to pull her way. Then Morgan went for Oblivion but Lynch countered with the ManHandle Slam and that was enough for the pin and the win. Lynch retains her Championship.

