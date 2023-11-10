WWE's Carmella and Corey Graves Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Carmella (Leah Van Dale) and WWE SmackDown commentator Corey Graves (Matt Polinsky), as the happy couple has just welcomed their baby boy into the world. The couple celebrated the birth with a sweet Instagram post that also announced their child's name as Dimitri Paul Polinsky. Along with a picture, the post's caption read "Dimitri Paul Polinsky 11.8.23 8lbs 21 inches 🩵...well worth the 60 hour labor (more on that another day 🫠)" We wish all the best to the Polinsky family, and you can find the full post below.

Carmella and Graves have been open in the past about suffering a miscarriage, and in a previous interview with Good Morning America, Carmella talked about how that made it a bit more difficult to get excited right away going into this pregnancy. Carmella said, "It's just all been such a whirlwind. I think because of my past, it was hard to get excited off the bat about this one, but I was cautiously optimistic. I try to have a good mindset, a positive mindset this time around, and it's working. So I'm very happy about that."

"After the first [test], I'm like, 'Oh, are we sure? Are we sure?' ... I mean, I took [additional tests] for weeks just to make sure they still said positive," Carmella said. "So it's really just been such a mind work to get my head around. But the fact that I'm here, I'm on the other side of it, I'm almost out of the first trimester at this point ... it's been quite a journey."

In their official announcement post on Instagram, Carmella wrote, "After every storm there is a rainbow 🌈 our little miracle is due this November and we couldn't be more thrilled."

Over on the WWE side of things, WrestleMania season is coming up, and Graves will be right back in the thick of it this time around alongside Michael Cole. While it is unquestionably the biggest wrestling event of the year, it may surprise you that for Graves, it is one of the easiest shows to call, which he discussed in an interview with Rick Ucchino (via Cageside Seats).

"This is gonna sound totally backwards probably from what you're expecting in that WrestleMania, in my experience, has been one of the easiest shows of the year to call. Every time I do it," Graves said. "Because it's the culmination of the storytelling. Sometimes the stories have been laid out for three months, six months, a year, and it finally comes full circle. The story's basically been told. So, during the entrances, my partners and I will tell what needs to be told of the story, but then I just get to be a fan again."

"I get to call these epic matches; these WrestleMania matches that will live forever. And it's gratifying to me or satisfying to me to know that in a video package the next night, you're gonna hear my voice and that will live on because it's me getting to call a moment that genuinely resonates with me, not because I'm a broadcaster, but because I'm a wrestling fan," Graves said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!