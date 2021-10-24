WWE Superstar Carmella and Monday Night Raw color commentator Corey Graves announced they are officially engaged to be married on Saturday night when the former SmackDown Women’s Champion (real name Leah Van Dale) shared a photo of her kissing Graves while showing off the engagement ring and writing, “Best Birthday Ever.”

Graves, real name Matthew Polinsky, was previously married to Amy Schneider and the pair have three children together. The relationship between the pair was made public back in 2019 when Schneider accused the two of having an affair while Graves was still married. However, the pair denied any overlap in the two relationships and it was confirmed the former spouses had already separated by the time Carmella and Graves started dating.

https://twitter.com/CarmellaWWE/status/1452092646172905474?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Let me just say that I would never wreck someone’s home,” Carmella said on The Bellas Podcast in May 2019. “That is not the life I’m about. Never in a million years would I do that. I don’t care how hot the guy or how in love I think I am, that absolutely did not happen. I did not wreck a home!”

“The story that was making the rounds was not accurate,” Graves add on Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia around that same time. “It was made out of anger and emotion and it wasn’t what it looked like. I had been out of the house and living on my own for quite some time before that whole situation. It was a sexy story that people went, ‘oh my God, let’s talk about what a piece of crap this guy is.’ It was angry and emotional, and [we] apologized on both ends.

“It has moved forward,” he continued. “I really didn’t think that the divorce was any other’s business but my own, and those closest to me knew. My small group of friends and even a few beyond knew what I was going through for a long time even before the process started, but that is what I get [for] playing my cards close to the vest once the internet grabbed a hold of the story and ran with it. But it is what it is. It blew by. The storm is over. And everyone has moved on and it has been for the best.”