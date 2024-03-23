WWE's Cody Rhodes Counters Roman Reigns with Surprise Reinforcements on SmackDown

After a series of confrontations that included The Rock and Seth Rollins, it was time for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes to meet in the ring one-on-one during the main event segment of tonight's WWE SmackDown. Reigns and Paul Heyman hit the ring first, and Rhodes soon joined them, setting up an entertaining back-and-forth promo battle between the two that included shots at The Rock, The Shield, Seth Rollins, and more. Reigns called Rhodes an idiot for being so trusting earlier in the promo, and that played out later as Reigns brought The Bloodline down to attack Rhodes. Rhodes was prepared though, as Rollins and Jey Uso were both in his corner hidden in the crowd, and Roman wasn't happy with the wrench in his plans.

Reigns started by going right after Rhodes. "You're a fool. You're stupid to be here. Hear me out. From my perspective, you're not fit for this job," Reigns said. "You're not fit to be on top, to be the face of this company, because you're an idiot. Out here thinking with your heart, nobody cares. You better start thinking with your head."

"You've allied yourself with my little brother Seth Rollins. And there are all kinds of problems with that, but let me ask you, weren't you in a jam on Monday? Where was he at? Was it snowing? What happened, because it seemed like he was just showing you his true colors. And what did he say, he would be your Shield? You understand I was in the Shield with him, right? We didn't do good guy things but we had a bond. But over time, I thought we were becoming family and he was becoming my brother, but what happened? He stabbed me in my back. What do you think is going to happen to you? And that's why I think you are a fool, plain and simple," Rhodes said.

"Did you ask me if I remembered the Shield, because I certainly think we all remember the Shield. You were undefeated. Do you remember the first team that beat the Shield? I'll give you a hint. The last name was Rhodes. And I appreciate this education, this venom-laced wisdom you are dropping on me," Rhodes said. "I didn't know if I wore them, I have my bullet cuff links tonight. I'm certainly familiar with factions, betrayal, while I was out there 'doing something'."

"The Bloodline is family above all. So can I trust Seth Freakin Rollins? I didn't even think to do that. Seth Rollins might hate my guts. I don't think you expected that. You might be right, he might hate my guts, but I know one thing, he hates you even more," Rhodes said. "I'll see your situation and raise you another. Can you trust your partner at WrestleMania? Can you trust The Rock? I think we're all slightly confused in the pantheon that is The Bloodline who is really in charge. Is it the Tribal Chief, or is it the Final Boss?"

Reigns wasn't thrilled with what Rhodes had to say, but had a counter of his own. "That's old. Didn't you just say that to him the other way around? This is what I'm talking about. Spoken and spun like a true politician. Are you running for governor? Does anyone have a kid that needs to be kissed and put in his entrance? All you do is promise this or promise that, but you never deliver," Rhodes said. "You told these people all these lies but nothing comes to fruition. Do you want to know why? Because you're a number 2. I mean that with respect. This is the greatest number 2 of all time. But that's all you will ever be, is number 2, because I'm number 1, forever."

"Let's get real here. You grew up in this industry same as I did. You were probably a little kid looking in the mirror wanting to be the next, the face of a generation. The biggest superstar to come along. We're talking Bruno, Flair, Rock, Hogan, Cena. I have conceded to the idea that the generation that follows us, our kids, will probably grow up wanting to be the next Roman Reigns," Rhodes said. "That is your destiny, but I feel you are unfamiliar with mine. I'm the greatest number 2? Well, when it comes to WrestleMania, when it comes to who defeats you for this Championship you've held all this time, I'm not number 2, I'm the one. Good luck at WrestleMania."

Rhodes reached out to shake Reigns; hand but Reigns didn't reciprocate and started to leave. Then Reigns snapped his fingers and called for his music, but that's when Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso came to the ring from the crowd. They made their way to the ring and stood beside Reigns, and Rhodes didn't flinch. Then Jey Uso was seen in the crowd, and so was Seth Rollins, and both stars joined Rhodes to meet The Bloodline's numbers.

WrestleMania 40 Updated Card

Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (Winner either bans Bloodline or Adds Bloodline Rules Stipulation to Undisputed Title Match)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs. Bayley

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Becky Lynch

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

