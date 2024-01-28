WWE's Cody Rhodes Reveals Hopes of Creating X-Men Magneto Gear

WWE's Cody Rhodes looks to secure another shot at Roman Reigns in tonight's Men's Royal Rumble match, where he'll need to overcome 29 other superstars to make that happen. If he does emerge as the winner, he's going to need some special gear for the occasion, and in the past, he's brought a few looks from the comics to life. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Rhodes ahead of the Rumble, and with past gears being themed after Mister Sinister and Archangel, we wanted to know what X-Men character he might theme some American Nightmare gear after. The answer might surprise you, as it's none other than the Master of Magnetism Magneto.

"The next set of gear? Ooh. I feel like I've always wanted to see someone pull off a Magneto, the Jim Lee Magneto where the bolts are there around the purple. Very difficult," Rhodes said. That look is pretty iconic, and if anyone can bring that to life it would be Rhodes. It's gotta be the right mix though, as it can easily go wrong.

"A lot of times I've seen this, I'm sure you've seen this. When we try to do cosplay, it ends up looking like cosplay. So what I like is take something that's inspired, whether it's Wolverine's brown outfit, take it inspired, but put it in your own. I've learned don't go straight Magneto, give it your own spin. But Magneto is always someone I'd love to do."

Rhodes also revealed his favorite X-Man is Cyclops, and there's even a little nod to the character in his current gear. "Cyclops being my favorite. Some of the bands on my current tights are because of the Cyclops yellow and blue and the bands and all that," Rhodes said.

No one's brought that character to life in the ring yet, and it would be hard to miss the purple and red color scheme, even if it is more subtle. Rhodes isn't planning on rocking a helmet and a large cape, but even if there was a Magneto-themed version of his current jacket, that would probably look amazing. With WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber coming up, perhaps we'll see that happen sooner rather than later. In the meantime, you can find the full card and updated results for the Royal Rumble below.

Royal Rumble 2024

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre vs TBD.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Bayley wins the Women's Rumble Match

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Roman Reigns (C) def. AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs Kevin Owens

What have you thought of the Royal Rumble?