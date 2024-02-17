WWE's Logan Paul Wins Last Spot in Men's Elimination Chamber Match on SmackDown

Elimination Chamber was a major factor during tonight's WWE SmackDown, with multiple matches on deck. After Kevin Owens and Dominik Mysterio battled it out for their spot, it was time for Logan Paul and The Miz to face off and determine who the last spot in the Men's Chamber match would go to. Paul would try and cheat at one point by bringing in some brass knuckles, but Miz was all to knock them from his hand and get the upper hand. Unfortunately, not every cheap move was caught by the referee, and after a kick to the eyes, Paul was able to slam Miz down to the mat and get the win. Paul is now officially in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Miz and Paul are quite familiar with each other thanks to their former status as a Tag Team, and after a taunt from Paul, that bad blood showed itself as Miz knocked Paul down to the mat with a massive chop. Paul wasn't on the mat for long, hitting a crossbody on Miz before Miz almost rolled him up and got the pin.

Miz went after Paul's leg and stomped on his knee against the ropes before kicking him in the face and going for a cover. Paul kicked out, but Miz clearly had the momentum at this point. Paul kept hitting his leg to regain feeling but was able to get on a roll with uppercuts, knocking Miz down. Paul then posed in a cover on Miz, but Miz kicked out.

Miz looked to regain control with a series of kicks to the chest, and Miz followed it up with more offense, but Paul turned things around by slamming Miz into the ring post. Paul then hit a clothesline from the top and then hit a splash on the ring apron, knocking Miz to the ground. Back in the ring, Miz clotheslined Paul in the center of the ring and then hit a Flatliner into a cover, but Paul kicked out.

Miz set up for the Skull Crushing Finale, but Paul countered. Then Paul missed Miz and hit the ropes, and Miz hit double knees to the heart and went for a pin, but Paul managed to kick out. Miz hit a series of kicks but missed the last one and almost got pinned. Miz stomped on the back of Paul's knee against the ropes and kept attacking the back of his leg. Paul grabbed onto the apron but got booted in the face and in the eyes without the referee seeing it.

Paul hit Miz's finisher and went for the pin, but Miz kicked out at the last minute. Paul hit a sunset flip but Miz got the figure four locked in on Paul. Paul reached the ropes and Miz broke the hold, and outside Paul slammed Miz into the ring apron. Paul grabbed some brass knuckles from the crowd but Miz caught him and threw them away.

Miz punched Paul but got caught between the ropes and clocked in the face. Paul slammed him down and went for the cover and got it, winning the match and his spot in the Elimination Chamber match. Paul now joins Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and Bobby Lashley in the match.

What did you think of the match, and are you excited for the Eliminated Chamber lineup?