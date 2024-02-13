Who Qualified for the 2024 Elimination Chamber on WWE Raw?

While we're technically on the Road to WrestleMania 40, all eyes are currently on Perth, Australia and the Elimination Chamber. The 2024 edition of WWE's Elimination Chamber event is heading Down Under, where six WWE Superstars will enter a cage to fight for a chance to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. Ahead of Monday Night Raw, two tickets had already been punched for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The new episode of WWE's long-running flagship series saw two more big names join the party.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton became the first two Superstars to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber later this month. On Monday night, they were joined by Bobby Lashley and LA Knight.

The first qualifier of the night was a match between Bobby Lashley and Big Bronson Reed. While Lashley is the veteran and former champion, many thought Reed could get the victory and enter the Elimination Chamber due to his Australian heritage. There's still a chance Reed could end up on the Elimination Chamber card, but it won't be in the Elimination Chamber match itself.

Both of Monday night's qualifiers were won by members of the SmackDown roster. The second qualifier match was between LA Knight and Ivar of the Viking Raiders. While Ivar is obviously an enormous physical threat, LA Knight remains one of the hottest names in the WWE and always felt like a guarantee for a match like the Elimination Chamber.

So that leaves two spots left for the Men's Elimination Chamber match on February 24th. WWE already announced the 12 men that would be participating in qualifiers to join the match, and eight have already competed. That means four Superstars are still in the mix for those final two spots.

Dominik Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and The Miz are the men going for those final Elimination Chamber spots. Those matches will take place at some point over the next week and a half, as WWE looks to set the field ahead of the trip to Australia. At the end of the PLE, the last man standing will punch his ticket to WrestleMania, where Seth Rollins awaits.

