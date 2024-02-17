WWE's Kevin Owens Wins Spot at Elimination Chamber on SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was set to be an epic one, as Roman Reigns and The Rock were both in the building for a meeting of The Bloodline. That wasn't the only thing on the menu though, as there were Elimination Chamber qualifying matches throughout the night, and the episode got started with the qualifying match between Kevin Owens and Dominik Mysterio. R-Truth would end up coming out to support his teammate, but Mysterio's call for help did not go as intended and led to Owens getting back into it and knocking Mysterio out for the pin and the win. Owens is now officially in the Elimination Chamber match.

After a bit of a stalemate, Owens was able to knock Mysterio off his feet, sending him out of the ring. Mysterio tried for a kick but Owens caught it and then knocked Mysterio to the mat again. An arm drag followed, keeping Mysterio on his heels and once again sending him out of the ring.

Mysterio got back into it and started getting some offense, though an untimely taunt led to him getting knocked out of the ring once again. Then R-Truth came out to show some support for Mysterio, but Owens stayed in control of the match.

Mysterio turned things around a bit, but a monster clothesline seemed to reset that momentum. Owens then stomped on Mysterio repeatedly before hitting a senton on Mysterio outside of the ring. Owens rolled Mysterio back into the ring and then set up for a cannonball and connected. Owens went up top and hit the splash and went for a cover, but Mysterio kicked out.

Owens went for a powerbomb but Mysterio avoided it and hit the X factor into a cover. Owens kicked out but looked shaky, and then Mysterio went for the Three Amigos. He got the first one but Owens countered and went for one of his own, returning the favor. Mysterio hit a DDT on Owens and went for the cover but Owens just barely kicked out.

Owens went up top again and hit the Swanton into a cover, but Mysterio somehow kicked out. Mysterio then hit the 619 and went for a cover, but Owens kicked out as well. Mysterio then asked Truth to hand him a chair, saying he was in Judgment Day and to help. Truth wasn't keen on giving it to him, so he sat down in it and watched the match. Owens was on his feet and hit the superkick into a powerbomb, and that combo got him the pin and the win. Owens is going to the Chamber.

So far the Men's Elimination Chamber match includes Owens, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley, with one more spot to be decided ahead of the event.

