WWE's Lyra Valkyria Avoids a Cash-In Attempt and Retains NXT Women's Title at Vengeance Day

The NXT Women's Champion was on the line at NXT Vengeance Day, and it was a battle of NXT Titans. Lyra Valkyria looked to continue her Title reign by taking down former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, who has never actually been defeated for any of her Titles. The battle was a thrilling one and full of counters and momentum swings, but then things were shaken up unexpectedly when Lola Vice ran down to cash in her Women's Breakout Tournament Title shot contract. Vice cashed it in, making the match a Triple Threat, and came close at several points to getting a pin. Tatum Paxley also had a role to play in the match, breaking up a pin by Perez and allowing Valkyria to stay focused on Vice. Valkyria pinned Vice and got the win, retaining her NXT Women's Championship.

The two superstars traded holds at the start of the match, and then they traded pin attempts, but both were able to kick out. Valkyria looked to slow things down with a hold and more counters followed, but Valkyria was able to keep pressure applied to Perez's shoulder and arm.

WHAT IS GOING ON?! @lolavicewwe just cashed in her #NXTBreakout Contract. This is now a Triple Threat Match! #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/6GYvfE0Ogg — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2024

Perez gained control with a hold of her own, and then threw Valkyria to the mat, but got hit with a forearm to the face to stop that momentum. Valkyria dropkicked Perez through the ropes to stay in control and then rolled Perez into the ring. Valkyria missed with a splash and Perez took advantage, throwing the champ into the turnbuckle.

Perez rebounded with an impressive leap off the ropes but then Valkyria slammed the challenger down to the mat with a suplex. Valkyria then pinned Perez's leg and hit a nasty German Suplex, The two stars battled it out up top, and then Perez sent Valkyria reeling, hitting a Pop Rocks on the Champ next.

Then Lola Vice came out and cashed in her contract for a Title shot, and the match was made into a Triple Threat. Vice almost got Perez to tap and then hit a big kick into as submission on Perez, but Valkyria broke up the old. Valkyria tried to pin Vice, but Perez broke it up. Valkyria kept both of her opponents on edge but then Vice hit a series of kicks on the Champion.

Vice hit those kicks on Perez next before hitting a hip toss on both. Perez got out of the way on the last one though and then fended off the Champ, hitting a Russian Leg Sweep on both. Perez collided with Vice on the floor and then did the same to Valkyria. Perez hit a crossbody on the Champ but Valkyria caught her and went for the pin, only for Vice to break it up. Then Perez broke up the next pin attempt.

Valkyria pinned Vice but she kicked out, and then Vice knocked down the Champ but she kicked out. Vice went for the armbar on Valkyria, but she broke out of it. Perez then pinned Valkyria but she kicked out. Perez then hit Pop Rocks on Valkyria, but Paxley speared Perez. Valkyria hit Nightwish on Vice and got the pin and the win, retaining her Title.

NXT Vengeance Day

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Women's Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (C) def. Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) vs. Dragon Lee

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Six-Person Tag Team Match: Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Adrianna Rizzo def. Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Jaida Parker

No Disqualification Match: Dijak def. Joe Gacy

