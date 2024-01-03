WWE's Lyra Valkyria Retains NXT Women's Title and Avoids Cash-In Attempt at New Year's Evil

WWE NXT New Year's Evil got things started with the battle for the NXT Women's Championship between Lyra Valkyria and Blair Davenport, who won the Iron Survivor Challenge to get this shot at the Champ. Valkyria took a hard fall early on, and it looked as if her reign might be cut short because of it. The Champion was able to rally back though and get back into the match, and continued to get back up after more vicious attacks from Davenport. Valkyria successfully weathered the storm and was able to retain her Title, and she was also able to evade an attempted cash-in from Lola Vice, thanks to a little help from Tatum Paxley.

Valkyria hit the challenger with a number of big strikes and then hit back-to-back clotheslines. Valkyria hit a crossbody and then connected with kicks to the midsection and a stand-up enzuigiri. Valkyria went up top and went for another crossbody, but missed the challenger. Davenport went to hit a suplex but the Champ reversed the move and slammed Davenport down into a cover, though Davenport kicked out.

Valkyria caught Davenport's kick and connected with a suplex into a cover attempt, but Davenport kicked out. The two battled up top and Davenport hit a Falcon Arrow, but Valkyria rolled out to the floor to prevent a pin attempt. Davenport was clearly angry, throwing the Champ into the barricade, but things went badly for her when she went to hit a knee strike to the Champ's face only for Valkyria to move out of the way and send Davenport's knee into the announce table.

Back in the ring, Davenport went for another move but her knee gave out. Then Valkyria hit the turnbuckle face first, but the challenger couldn't capitalize, as her knee gave out again, leading to a roundhouse kick from the Champ Then Valkyria hit the big slam and got the win, retaining her NXT Women's Championship.

Valkyria started to celebrate but then Lola Vice came running out with her Title Shot contract to cash it in. Vice won the shot by winning the Women's Breakout tournament, and now she was cashing in on a weathered Champion. Before she could though she was ambushed by Tatum Paxley, who jumped off the barricade and attacked Vice.

Elektra Lopez then came out to help her partner, and Valkyria was soon in the mix as well, dropkicking Vice and bringing the cash-in to a halt. Vice will have to wait for another opportunity to cash in her contract, and Valkyria continues her reign as NXT Women's Champion.

