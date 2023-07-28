WWE NXT's Roxanne Perez Would Love to Challenge Asuka

To the delight of many, WWE has brought down the walls between the brands more and more over the past few months, with stars from Raw and SmackDown appearing on NXT and NXT stars even getting in the ring on Raw and SmackDown from time to time. This has also led to an unexpected challenge from Bron Breakker to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Rollins, and Rollins ended up returning to NXT for a Title match as a result. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez, and if she were able to issue a Title challenge, would it be to WWE Women's Champion Asuka or Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley?

"Honestly, I think I would call out Asuka because I've never been able to step foot in the ring with Asuka," Perez said. "I'd love to test myself against Asuka. I have already gone up against Rhea and that was a pretty tough one. So I think I'm going to get in the ring and train a little bit more before I get in the ring with Rhea again. But I would love to get in the ring with Asuka. I respect her so much and I've watched her growing up as a kid, studied her and everything. I think she's amazing."

Asuka isn't one to turn down many challenges, so it feels like this could possibly happen down the line. Asuka will be defending her Title next week at SummerSlam, but she'll be defending it against two Superstars, not just one. Asuka will have to take on both Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair to retain her Title, a difficult feat for anyone to overcome. That said, if anyone can make it happen, it will be Asuka.

As for Perez, she has Blair Davenport to deal with before any challenges can be made, and she will take her on at the Great American Bash this Sunday in a Weapons Wild match. Perez has been in a Weapons Wild match before, but Davenport hasn't, and that gives Perez an advantage going into the match.

"Yeah. I mean, I did have my fair share of no disqualifications on the independent scene, and then I have had a Weapons Wild Match against Cora Jade last year, actually late in October. So I definitely feel like that gives me an advantage," Perez said. "Blair Davenport has never been in a Weapons Wild Match. I have."

"I definitely think that Blair Davenport... I'm not going to say is anymore, but was taking me lightly because I don't know if you saw our grocery store fight, but I attacked her from behind, and I think I showed her a side of me that she didn't think I had," Perez said. "And maybe that I didn't know that I had either, but I'm definitely going to show her who I really am this Sunday at the Great American Bash."

You can find the full card for the Great American Bash below.

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Thea Hail – Submission Match

NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (C) vs. The Family

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport – Weapons Wild Match

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz vs. Meta-Four – Eight Person Mixed Tag Team Match

NXT's Great American Bash streams on Peacock on Sunday, July 30th at 8 PM EST.

