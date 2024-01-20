WWE's Randy Orton Stuns Roman Reigns with an RKO on SmackDown, Royal Rumble Match Made Official

The Fatal 4-Way for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was a major focal point of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, including the main event. After the Bloodline looked to take out all of the competitors in the match, it was Randy Orton who would step up for a one-on-one match against Solo Sikoa. Chaos eventually ensued during that match, as AJ Styles, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight would all end up intervening, and that led to Orton pinning Sikoa after an RKO. The story wasn't done though, as Roman Reigns would then take down Orton and sign the contract for the match, but Orton got the last laugh with a huge RKO on the Tribal Chief.

Orton and Sikoa would face each other one-on-one in the main event, and this was after Sikoa and Jimmy attacked Styles and Knight. That would come back to haunt them though, as both superstars would come back out down the line. Orton would end up hitting Sikoa with an RKO and pinning him, though he didn't get the chance to celebrate, as Reigns jumped in and attacked Orton.

Reigns would then walk over to Nick Aldis at ringside, and Aldis handed Reigns the contract for the match. Reigns smiled and signed the contract, but instead of giving it back to Aldis, he dropped it on the floor in front of him. Reigns then turned his attention to Orton, who was still reeling from the previous attack.

Reigns then set up for the Superman Punch and charged ahead, but then Orton turned and hit Reigns with an RKO out of nowhere. Reigns was knocked to the mat hard, and Orton was delighted. Orton then stood up and picked up the contract. He saw Reigns had signed it and then dropped it in front of Reigns' face, who was still on the mat and trying to collect himself.

Orton stood over him after throwing the contract down, and then he went up top as Reigns looked up at him soaking up the crowd's reaction. It was not at all what Reigns was hoping for, and the Bloodline took a big loss all things considered, even if there wasn't a Title on the line. The match is now official, and you can find the current card for the Royal Rumble below.

Royal Rumble 2024

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre vs TBD.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Bayley vs Becky Lynch vs Nia Jax vs Bianca Belair vs TBD.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs AJ Styles vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs Kevin Owens

Are you excited for the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!