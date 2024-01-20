WWE's Nick Aldis Threatens to Vacate Roman Reigns' Title on SmackDown

WWE got tonight's SmackDown started with the contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way match. The match will happen at the Royal Rumble, or at least that is the plan, but Paul Heyman threw a wrench in that plan. Nick Aldis had AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton come out to sign the contract, and they all signed without hesitation. When it was time for Roman Reigns to sign, Heyman came out instead, and he said Reigns wouldn't be signing it without lawyers looking over it. That's when Aldis told Heyman that was okay since he already had three signatures and would just vacate the Title to have those three battle for the Championship, which brought Heyman back in a hurry.

The ultimatum worked, as Heyman came back and threw everything he had at Aldis to keep things from moving forward. Heyman insulted Aldis but also said he cared for Aldis' health. He then took more shots at Aldis' running of SmackDown and his suits before telling him what the match should really be.

Heyman said, "No way you can sell this to the board of directors, and no way you can sell this to the fine people of Atlanta Georgia, and no way you can sell it to your Tribal Chief who runs things in WWE because Reigns should be defending the title against one of these men in a one on one match."

Heyman started to launch into another tirade but was cut off by Knight. "Will you shut the hell up? You're right about one thing. This should be a one-on-one match," Knight said. "But Paul if you speak one more word I'll come over there and cut bacon off your back."

Styles then came at Knight, pointing out that Knight had already lost to Reigns one-on-one, and he was lucky to even be in the match. Styles and Knight then went at each other on the microphone while Orton just watched from the corner. That led to Knight throwing down the microphone only to be attacked from behind by Styles, who knocked Knight out of the ring.

Their brawl continued down the ramp, and officials had to come out and separate them. Styles managed to get away and attack Knight again, and Heyman just smiled from the ring. At least, until Orton came up and got in his face. Orton grabbed Heyman's tie and Heyman looked terrified as Orton delivered his own message to the Tribal Chief.

"I see what you're trying to do Paul, but it's not going to work," Orton said. "It's not going to work because later tonight I'm going to drop Solo and beat him in this ring 1,2,3. And after I do that I'm going to reintroduce to Roman Reigns the three most dangerous letters in all of sports entertainment. R...K...O." For now the match is still happening, but it doesn't have Reigns' signature on the contract. You can find the current card for the Royal Rumble below.

Royal Rumble 2024

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre vs TBD.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Bayley vs Becky Lynch vs Nia Jax vs Bianca Belair vs TBD.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs AJ Styles vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs Kevin Owens

