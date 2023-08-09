Logan Paul Explains Why Wrestling in WWE is Harder Than Boxing

Logan Paul announced this week that he'll be returning to boxing to face MMA fighter Dillon Danis on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England. This will mark the first time Paul has put the gloves on since his exhibition with Floyd Mayweather in 2021 and in the years since then he's found success in professional wrestling as a WWE Superstar. Paul gave an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and openly admitted that pro wrestling is more difficult than boxing, regardless of its predetermined nature.

"With wrestling, when I first started I couldn't believe how 360 degrees this business was. There are so many things to account for and the analogy I use is when I'm boxing, I'm worried about one person, the guy across from me right?" Paul said (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

"It's like Broadway on steroids, like everyone in the WWE is so athletic and so talented in a different way that I never would have expected and I find the mental part of WWE way more taxing than boxing," he added.

Ricochet Talks Wrestling Logan Paul

In wrestling, Paul has taken on the likes of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins over the past year. He picked up a rare singles win at SummerSlam this past weekend, defeating Ricochet inside Detroit's Ford Field Stadium.

"I got to understand that he's someone that's new, someone that's kind of a wild card," Ricochet said in an interview with ComicBook the day before the match. "Someone that, although he doesn't know as much as a lot of the people that I'm around, he's still an athlete. He's still crazy. He's still a stunt man. He's still on his own wavelength of stuff that he does. Plus he's a trained boxer. Going in there with him, you don't really know what you're going to get. You don't know what you're going to have planned. You don't know until you get to cooking and then it all kind of molds together and it all kind of just comes naturally as it just starts flowing kind of thing. It definitely is a different process."

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Results