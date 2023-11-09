Photos: Logan Paul Sleeps, Showers With WWE United States Championship

Logan Paul is a combat sports champion. After over half a decade in the fight game, the social media star finally got gold around his waist when he defeated Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel. There is no word on how Paul's title victory will impact his WWE schedule, but part-timers holding WWE prizes is nothing new. Most of Brock Lesnar's world title runs have come with sporadic defenses in order to accommodate his calendar. Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns does not compete on every premium live event and rarely shows face on weekly television. As of this writing, Paul has already wrestled five matches in 2023, an increase from the three he competed in in his rookie year.

Logan Paul Sleeps, Showers With WWE US Title

(Photo: @loganpaul)

While he may not be back on WWE TV for a minute, Logan Paul is keeping the WWE United States Championship with him at all times.

Taking to Instagram, Paul shared four photos of himself rocking his star-spangled gold. He sleeps with it, runs on the treadmill with it, and even showers with it. You can see the photos below...

How Will Paul's Title Win Impact Boxing Schedule?

Logan Paul's WWE United States Championship victory came just under one month after he won his first boxing match, defeating Dillon Danis in October. Paul's return to the boxing ring came with aspirations to continue competing in that sport, but he knows his full-time commitments are with WWE.

"We gotta find a time in the schedule to carve out a time to box. I am technically a full-time wrestler," Paul said. "I'm on the roster, I have a contract, and it's also a goal of mine to get WWE championships. I didn't just come to partake. I came to take over. You don't do that if you're hopping in and out of the sport. So we gotta find time to box and find time to wrestle, and they've been very accommodating."

Paul's desire to compete in both boxing and wrestling is due to how different both are.

"Boxing is just so much more intensely violent. Both sports have their danger and both extremely primal," Paul continued. "I often feel like I'm born in the wrong generation. I like the idea of two men, two women, humans going at it with all they have. I don't know, I just feel like I'm built for it. Boxing ignited a certain part of my brain that wrestling doesn't, and wrestling ignites a certain part of my brain that boxing doesn't. I like going back and forth. Also, who's doing it? I gotta make a legacy somehow."