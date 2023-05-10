Will KSI Join Logan Paul in WWE?

Logan Paul has opened a forbidden door between sports-entertainment and influencers. Even before he joined WWE, Logan and brother Jake were putting on boxing pay-per-views that, while legitimate contests, leaned heavy on the entertainment aspect. After Logan and YouTuber KSI headlined a boxing pay-per-view in 2018, influencers stepping between the ropes became a regularity, as TikTok stars like Bryce Hall and Vinnie Hacker boxed in one-off matches. While Logan is the lone social media star to make the leap to professional wrestling, he has already welcomed one friend into WWE's world.

This past April at WWE WrestleMania 39, KSI accompanied Logan to the ring for his match against Seth Rollins, even getting physical when he was the inadvertent victim of a frog splash through the announce table. KSI would be interviewed by Cathy Kelley after the match where he teased stepping in the ring with Bobby Lashley.

That challenge appears to be no more than a heat of the moment declaration, as KSI recently noted that he has no intentions of wrestling in the future.

"Probably not. I don't mind appearing here and there, but I won't be joining WWE man," KSI told JOE. "Big up [to] all the wrestlers at WWE, but that s--t is way too much for me. I can't take that many bumps, I'd much rather just watch it."

There's no word on when Logan Paul will be back in WWE, but he did recently re-sign with the company. An easy target for his next date would be August's WWE SummerSlam, as he wrestled at that event last year in a highly-praised affair against The Miz.

Whenever he does return, Logan seems to be eyeing up gold.

"I wouldn't have signed this contract if I didn't think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt," Logan said in a recent interview. "I think it'd be the coolest thing ever. I'd love to have it on my résumé, and I'd love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything."