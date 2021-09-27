WWE’s The Usos Retain SmackDown Tag Titles at Extreme Rules

The Extreme Rules pay-per-view was loaded with title matches throughout the card, including the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The current Champions The Usos looked to continue their reign and the continued dominance of The Bloodline, but The Street Profits have been right on their heels for weeks now, and it looked like they might take away some gold from Roman Reigns’ family by the end of the night. Dawkins and Jimmy kicked things off, tying up for a bit before Dawkins attempted a pin but Jimmy kicked out and tagged in Jey.

Dawkins got the upper hand again and then tagged in Ford, and they sent both Usos over the top rope to the ground. Ford rolled Jey back in and punched him in the stomach and the back, and then hit him with more punches. Jimmy tagged himself in and then hit Ford right in the ribs, which were bandaged after an attack by the Usos on SmackDown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They kept up the attack on Ford’s ribs, and then slammed him on top of the ropes on those same hurt ribs. Ford was looking rough and in serious pain, and Jey then slammed him on his back and punished those ribs again.

Jey then slammed him on the ribs again and then clocked in a hold around those ribs in the center of the ring. Ford pushed through the pain to reach for Dawkins, while Jey pulled him away. Jey kept him down, but Ford evaded a charge from him that sent Jey face-first into the post, and that allowed Ford to tag in Dawkins. Dawkins charged at Jimmy, who had tagged in as well, and punished Jimmy and Jey with big charges and a Bulldog. Jimmy kicked Dawkins in the face through the ropes, but Dawkins caught Jimmy after a dive and slammed him hard to the floor. Then he caught Jey too and slammed his face into the barricade.

Then Dawkins evaded Jimmy but Jimmy got a punch in, and both ended up on the top turnbuckle. Dawkins won the exchange and hit a suplex and then hit a neck breaker but it still wasn’t enough for the pin.

Dawkins tagged Ford in and he did some damage to Jimmy, but Jimmy hit Ford in his ribs again and that led to Dawkins tagging in. Jimmy and Jey both slammed Dawkins and went for the pin, but he kicked out.

Dawkins was down and Jimmy went to charge but Ford had tagged in without anyone seeing it, and when he came towards Dawkins Ford surprised him. They exchanged blows and pins but both kicked out. Then Dawkins had Jey on his shoulders, setting up for a big move from Ford, but Jey pushed Dawkins into the ropes, which knocked Ford down and sent him off the side of the ring.

Jimmy then hit a huge splash off the top turnbuckle and went for a pin on Dawkins, but he kicked out. Jimmy tagged Jey in, and they both charged Dawkins, but he sent them over the ropes. They dragged Dawkins out of the ring and slammed him into the barricade, but then Ford got into the mix and dove on top of both Usos. He then hit a huge splash off the top rope on Jey, but Jey kicked out.

Then both Usos hit superkicks on Dawkins, but Ford sent Jey out of the ring and went for a pin but Jimmy kicked out. Then he kicked Ford and then both hit superkicks on Ford, and they went to the top rope and hit double Uso splashes and that was enough for the pin and the win.

Here’s the card and results so far for Extreme Rules:

Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

Big E (C), Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston vs AJ Styles, Omos, and Bobby Lashley (6 Man Tag)

Damian Priest (C) vs Jeff Hardy (United States Championship)

The Usos (C) defeated The Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Charlotte Flair (C) vs Alexa Bliss (Raw Women’s Championship)

Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Roman Reigns (C) VS The Demon Finn Balor (Universal Championship)

You can follow all of our coverage of Extreme Rules right here on ComicBook.com, and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!