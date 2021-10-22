WWE’s Xavier Woods Reveals How Much King of the Ring Win Means in Emotional Promo

It didn’t take long for WWE fans to rally around Xavier Woods after he revealed it was a career dream of his to win King of the Ring. The tournament took place during the last two episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, and it culminated with a match between Woods and Finn Balor at Crown Jewel. After defeating whoever WWE put in front of him, including at one point his New Day teammate Kofi Kingston, he then defeated Balor to become WWE’s new King of the Ring, and after the match, Woods revealed what this win meant to him in a touching and emotional backstage interview, which you can see below.

Woods said “I already thought I felt everything, you know? Like almost 20 years in wrestling and this is like the only real thing, this and Tag Team stuff, I love Tag-Team wrestling, but this is like the only singles accolade that I ever cared about. Titles are cool, even like that white leather IC title is so dope, but like i only care about this.”

“Like you know you can do something and you know that it’s possible but there’s something in your head that says this will never happen, this is a pipe dream,” Woods said. “Like you’ve done well enough, you know. Be happy with what you have you know. I guess I never actually like really believed this would ever really happen for me, so…”

Woods has been championing becoming King of the Ring for some time, and now he finally has the crown, and it was truly a special moment for him. In true Woods fashion, he took a shot at himself when posting the interview, saying “I guess adrenaline makes me say ‘like’, but then added a #HailKingWoods hashtag at the end.

Congrats to Woods on the special moment, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.

