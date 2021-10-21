WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Fans Are Ecstatic Following Xavier Woods’ King of the Ring Win

This year’s Crown Jewel for the WWE has thrown a number of major matches at fans of professional wrestling, but Xavier Woods made fans take notice thanks to his passion in winning the King of the Ring title, and fans are ecstatic to see the wrestler’s dream come true as he nets a victory against the Demon Finn Balor. With the New Day member becoming the new King of the Ring, Big E also has a match of his own at this year’s event as he defends the World Championship against Drew McIntyre, the former champion who held the title for quite some time.
WWE celebrated the big victory via its Official Twitter Account, sharing the news that Xavier Woods of the New Day had become the newest King of the Ring at this year’s Crown Jewel: