WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Fans Are Ecstatic Following Xavier Woods’ King of the Ring Win

This year’s Crown Jewel for the WWE has thrown a number of major matches at fans of professional wrestling, but Xavier Woods made fans take notice thanks to his passion in winning the King of the Ring title, and fans are ecstatic to see the wrestler’s dream come true as he nets a victory against the Demon Finn Balor. With the New Day member becoming the new King of the Ring, Big E also has a match of his own at this year’s event as he defends the World Championship against Drew McIntyre, the former champion who held the title for quite some time.

WWE celebrated the big victory via its Official Twitter Account, sharing the news that Xavier Woods of the New Day had become the newest King of the Ring at this year’s Crown Jewel:

THEY DID IT!!!!!!! THEY CROWNED XAVIER WOODS!!!!!!!!!!! — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) October 21, 2021

Xavier Woods has won the King of the ring!



All three members of the New Day have now achieved singles success.



He deserves this so much. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/Pgx9KtpjyW — Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) October 21, 2021

Xavier Woods winning King of the Ring was an amazing feel-good moment. Nobody wanted this more than Woods. I am so happy for him.#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/aM3IRmNfuJ — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) October 21, 2021

https://twitter.com/haharollins/status/1451254074251300874?s=20

THE NEW DAY TRIFECTA HAS BEEN COMPLETED!!! CONGRATS XAVIER WOODS!!!! pic.twitter.com/YilF851oLn — Hobi’s Home 💜 (@AnnetteReid247) October 21, 2021

