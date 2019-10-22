Xavier Woods Comments on His Achilles Injury

Six-time former tag team champion Xavier Woods suffered an Achilles injury during a house show match in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. While WWE confirmed the injury on WWE.com, the report didn’t state the severity of the injury, or if it would require surgery. Woods remained mostly silent on his status until Tuesday morning, when he took to Twitter and said he wouldn’t be slowing down his non-wrestling projects anytime soon.

“Mans is injured,” Woods wrote. “I’ll keep yall updated but as of right now I’m gonna stream a lot. Gonna hit cons a lot. Gonna post sponsored tweets a lot. Gonna eat pizza a lot. So many things to do! 1st cosplay coming next Saturday, I’m already laughing about it.”

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Woods’ injury was listed as “bad” by backstage WWE officials. He pointed out that if its a torn tendon he’ll need surgery and be out of action for at least nine months.

“I think it was a tear but that’s not a hundred percent. But everybody in the company was talking like it was a tear. The company has not released the actual injury, other than that it was an Achilles injury,” Meltzer said. “But it seems pretty bad. That’s what I heard, was that it’s bad.”

Even without Woods, The New Day is still booked to compete in the nine-team World Cup tag team turmoil match at Crown Jewel on Oct. 31. Other teams involved include The Revival, The Viking Raiders, The O.C., Lucha House Party, The B-Team, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and Heavy Machinery.

The rest of the card features WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez, Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Mansoor vs. Cesaro, Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman and a 10-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag match. The participants in that bout include Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Rusev, Ali, Shorty Gable, Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre.

WWE added another stipulation to the Rollins-Wyatt match over the weekend — unlike their Hell in a Cell bout, the match cannot be stopped for any reason.