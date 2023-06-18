Young Bucks Respond to CM Punk's Diss on AEW Collision

CM Punk came back to AEW with plenty on his mind, and he wasted no time in sharing it with the fans during AEW Collision's big premiere on TNT. During his opening promo, he addressed his future opponents, those who love him, and those who dislike him. His words carried a few perceived jabs at The Young Bucks, who were involved in the brawl at All Out along with Punk, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. Fans weren't the only ones to perceive those jabs either, as it didn't take long for the Young Bucks to respond to Punk's comments on social media.

The shot at the Bucks came later in the promo when Punk was addressing how people react to him. He said it was okay to cheer him, to boo him, and everything in between. After that, he brought up Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav, which led to a clear jab at the Young Bucks.

(Photo: Twitter)

"This sign right here says punk is my hero. You can call me that. This one says CM Chump. Call me that. Cheer me, boo me, you all do it because you know I'm right. You call me whatever you want. You know what David Zaslav calls me? One bill Phil. That's because I'm the one genuine article in a world of counterfeit Bucks," Punk said.

That prompted a response from the Young Bucks on Twitter, and like they have been known to do in the past, that response came through their Twitter bio. The Bucks wrote, "If it were 2018, we'd already have a 'Counterfeit Bucks' shirt available on PWT 😂". You can find the full post above.

Fans got a kick out of the response, but it remains to be seen if this will actually lead to an actual program between Punk and The Elite or if this is just addressing the elephant in the room to get it out of the way. Punk was not shy at all about sharing his opinions, and even said that he isn't letting go of what is assumed to be his AEW World Title until someone pins or submits him. He had a red bag with him but never revealed what was inside.

"The king is back baby, and I do have a lot of things to get off my chest. I got a question Chicago. Why would I change? This is what I was trained for. I will always speak truth to power. I will always be myself. I will never compromise. And there's the people that think they are owed an apology. I've grown older and wiser in my years. Sometimes it's better to be the bigger man. If you feel, you are here today and I owe you an apology, I am sorry that the only people softer than you are the wrestlers you like," Punk said.

We'll have to see if the Bucks or Omega have any response to Punk on AEW Dynamite next week, but in the meantime, Punk definitely gave people plenty to process over the weekend.

