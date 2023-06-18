CM Punk Delivers Intense Promo and Takes Shots at the Young Bucks in AEW Collision Return

CM Punk made his grand return to AEW during tonight's debut of AEW Collision, and he got the show rolling from the jump. Punk came out with a red bag and with shoes around his neck, and he got a huge response from the crowd with CM Punk chants kicking in instantly. Then he delivered a lengthy and intense promo that addressed those who wanted him to hang up his boots and never return, as well as those in the company that feel he owes an apology. Then he even took some not-so-veiled shots at The Young Bucks, and all that's not even factoring in what's in the red bag he was holding. It was quite the promo, so let's break it all down.

Punk took off the AEW cover from the mic and said "I don't know if you guys heard, but I'm tired of being nice. Go on 10 months with a ruptured triceps tendon, ripped straight off the bone, but I'm still here, and as long as I am, this is the professional wrestling business. It's a business of grownups. This has never been a popularity contest. We all know I probably would've lost that a long time ago."

"And I couldn't have done all of this without you"@CMPunk preaching to the hometown faithful on #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/jcMJaJ6xsy — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 18, 2023

"Tonight we're going to have a conversation about the future, but first, I'd like to have a conversation about my past. I don't think it's checkered. If you told 15-year-old me you are going to sell out Madison Square Garden and multiple times over anything in Chicago with a roof, I don't think he'd believe you but that's because he isn't standing here and hasn't experienced everything I have," Punk said.

"I'm tired of being nice. Tell me when I'm telling lies. I did all these things and I got here to this place riding a wave, riding the backs of smart passionate wrestling fans like you. And oh my gosh I never fit in somewhere more in my life than here in professional wrestling. I love you for it and I love you because you love me, and you love me because I've never compromised. I am me, and I couldn't have done all this without all of you," Punk said. "But it seems there are some people that hate me for the same reasons you all love me. Hey listen, I understand the sheer magnitude of me makes people uncomfortable. I understand that my mere presence makes people uncomfortable. That's because I'm the truth and the truth is painful."

Punk then addressed the fans' reaction to him, but he also fit in a pretty clear shot at the Young Bucks before he was done. "This sign right here says punk is my hero. You can call me that. This one says CM Chump. Call me that. Cheer me, boo me, you all do it because you know I'm right. You call me whatever you want. You know what David Zaslav calls me? One bill Phil. That's because I'm the one genuine article in a world of counterfeit Bucks," Punk said.

"The king is back baby, and I do have a lot of things to get off my chest. I got a question Chicago. Why would I change? This is what I was trained for. I will always speak truth to power. I will always be myself. I will never compromise. And there's the people that think they are owed an apology. I've grown older and wiser in my years. Sometimes it's better to be the bigger man. If you feel, you are here today and I owe you an apology, I am sorry that the only people softer than you are the wrestlers you like," Punk said.

"And there are those of you who were praying to whatever God you believe in to put these (his boots) down in the ring and ride off into the sunset to never be seen again, but until there is somebody in this company that can fill these boots, they belong on my feet," Punk said. "Tell me when I'm telling lies!"

