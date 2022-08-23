Which Von Erich Family Member Will Zac Efron Play in The Iron Claw?

News broke back in June that A24 would be producing a new film written and directed by Sean Durkin called The Iron Claw, which would center around the famous Von Erich pro wrestling family. Zac Efron was attached to the film upon its announcement, but it wasn't confirmed at the time which of the Von Erichs he'd be playing. Deadline is now reporting that Efron will be portraying Kevin Von Erich, the second oldest son of Fritz Von Erich and his last surviving son. Harris Dickinson (Where The Crawdads Sing) has also been cast as David Von Erich.

That generation of Von Erichs has unfortunately dealt with multiple tragedies over the years. Jack Adkisson Jr., Fritz's first son, died at the age of six by drowning in 1959. David Von Erich, "The Yellow Rose of Texas," in February 1984 in Japan due to acute enteritis. Kerry Von Erich, a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and WWF Intercontinental Champion, died via suicide in February 1993. Mike Von Erich passed in April 1987 after taking a fatal dose of tranquilizers. Chris Von Erich, the youngest son, committed suicide in 1991.

According to PWInsider, Kevin Von Erich has no involvement in the movie. He played a central role in the Dark Side of the Ring episode that covered his family and his sons Ross & Marshall Von Erich both currently wrestle for MLW. Stay tuned for more updates on the film's production as they become available.

