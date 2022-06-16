Zac Efron To Star in Movie About The Von Erich Family, 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron (Firestarter) will star in a new movie — The Iron Claw —centered around one of the most famous families in professional wrestling history, The Von Erichs. The synopsis for the film reads, "Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day." With Fritz Von Erich as its patriarch, the family produced some of the most popular wrestlers in all of Texas including Kevin, David, Kerry and Mike Von Erich. Unfortunately, many in the family suffered tragic deaths at young ages. The history of the family was recapped during a Season 1 episode of Dark Side of The Ring.

It wasn't announced who Efron will play, but Sean Durkin (The Nest) is slated to write and direct. A24 will produce and finance the film. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available!

Fritz Von Erich had six children, five of which grew up to be wrestlers while his first son, Jack died at the age of six. Kevin is the second oldest and only surviving member of that generation. David Von Erich, known as "The Yellow Rose of Texas" died in Tokyo at the age of 25 in February 1984. The official cause of death was labeled as ruptured intestines, though there's a prevalent theory that it was actually a drug overdose. Kerry Von Erich, as known as The Texas Tornado, found the most success in the business by winning both the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He shot himself in February 1993. Mike Von Erich overdosed in 1987 at the age of 23 in 1987 and Chris, the youngest, shot himself at age 21 in 1991.

The next generation would produce a few more wrestlers, including Lacey Von Erich (Kerry's daughter) and Marshall and Ross (Kevin's sons). The latter two still actively compete as a tag team in Major League Wrestling.

h/t Deadline