Castlevania Season 3 Debuts First Trailer

Castlevania's debut on Netflix is probably one of the strongest in recent memory. The Adi Shankar spearheaded series received a huge amount of critical and commercial acclaim for its debut, and the second season for the series had an even better reception with more episodes under its belt. Now fans are hoping the third season can be just as effective as it prepares to launch with its most episodes in a season yet. The third season will feature ten episodes in all, debuting on March 5th, and the creative team behind the series is expected to return.

With Samuel Deats directing, Warren Ellis writing and executive producing, and Adi Shankar, Fred Seibert, and Kevin Kolde producing the season, Season 3 is gearing up for a big showing and fans got their first look at what to expect with the first trailer. You can check it out in the video below!

Think of this as our bloody valentine to you, Castlevania is back for season three on March 5th! pic.twitter.com/2F13YIykFn — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 14, 2020

Much of what to expect for the third season of the series is currently shrouded in mystery as fans are waiting to see what kind of trouble their favorite trio will be getting themselves in this time around, but with the major status quo shift offered at the end of the second season, there are all kinds of potential new stories to explore. We're in for a wild ride either way it all shakes out.

If you're not familiar with Netflix's take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first two seasons now streaming on the platform. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season and now a third due to its massive popularity. The team behind the series has even made a pitch for a Emmy nomination with a big campaign spearheaded by producer Adi Shankar.

The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse from 1989, and the game itself takes place in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who's become a vampire lording over much of Europe. The synopsis for Netflix's Castlevania reads as such, "Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar."