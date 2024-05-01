Kiki's Delivery Service Actor Arrested in Double Homicide Case

Today, a new report from Japan has updated the world on a grisly murder case in Japan. Earlier this month, authorities in the Tochigi Prefecture discovered two burned corpses on the riverside in Nasu. Now, four suspects have been arrested in the case, and one is known best as a child actor from projects like Kiki's Delivery Service.

As far as the report goes, Kirato Wakayama (20) was arrested by authorities alongside South Korean nation King Kwang-ki (20) in relation to the crime. The two join Ryoken Hirayama (25) and Hikaru Sasaki (28) who were arrested earlier in regards to this case.

According to the current investigation, no murder charges have been put forward in this case though the investigation is ongoing. Right now, Wakayama and King are facing charges related to damaging a corpse. At this point, no word has been given on whether the newly arrested pair confessed to the crime, but they did say they're unfamiliar with the victims of this brutal crime.

So far, police believe King and Wakayama assaulted the couple in an abandoned home in Tokyo before the trio borrowed a vehicle from Hirayama to transport the victims to Tochigi where their bodies were discovered. The three allegedly planned the assault with Hikaru who has been accused by Hirayama of orchestrating the crime. In return, Hikaru says he was instructed by an unnamed person to target victims Ryutaro Takarajima (55) and his wife Sachiko (56).

Understandably, this crime has left many in Japan disturbed, and Wakayama's arrest surprised many. The suspect is a former actor who starred in the live-action adaptations of Kiki's Delivery Service and Laughing Under the Clouds. Wakayama is perhaps known best for his role in Gunshi Kanbee, a popular historical drama from 2014.

HT – Mainichi