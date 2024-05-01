Godzilla x Kong Novel: Why Shimo Is Deadlier Than We First Thought

Shimo's story is explored in the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire novel and the giant lizard is far more dangerous than you might think.

Shimo's origin story was largely a mystery in the latest chapter of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. While working as an agent of Skar King initially thanks to a mysterious artifact that the giant primate held, Shimo eventually "saw the light" prior to the credits rolling on the kaiju crossover. Thanks to the recent release of the movie's novelization, more of Shimo's background has been explored and it turns out the albino kaiju had far more of a role in the MonsterVerse than many originally thought.

Of the many tidbits that were revealed as a part of the novel, which hadn't made the runtime of the Legendary Pictures' film, Shimo's revelations were some of the most interesting. In The New Empire novel, it is shared that Shimo is in fact over three million years old, proving just how long kaiju can be alive whether they are lounging in the Hollow Earth or wreaking havoc on the Earth's surface. On top of this, the printed story took the chance to explain that Shimo's atomic breath actually "slows down atoms" which accounts for its freezing effect. Thanks to the ending of Godzilla x Kong, Shimo seems set to return should the MonsterVerse movies continue.

Shimo Fought Kaiju Before

In one of the most surprising revelations of the novel, it was revealed that Shimo had actually previously fought against King Ghidorah. Ghidorah, as kaiju fans know, was both introduced to the MonsterVerse via Godzilla: King of the Monsters, while also making a surprising appearance in Godzilla Vs. Kong thanks to his corpse being used to help create Mechagodzilla. The novelization reveals that Shimo was the one responsible for freezing King Ghidorah in the past, proving that the albino kaiju was busy before it fell under Skar King's enthrall.

While no future MonsterVerse movies have been confirmed as of yet, Apple TV+ confirmed that a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was in the work. On top of the return of the kaiju-hunting organization, the streaming service also confirmed that they were exploring the possibility of spin-offs in the future. Since the MonsterVerse still has plenty of kaiju to explore, there's a lot of territory for the future of the cinematic universe.

