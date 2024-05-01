Viral Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Turns Nanami Into Mother

Jujutsu Kaisen needs little introduction, and the same goes for its top heroes. From Yuji to Gojo, the stars of Gege Akutami's hit series have become anime icons. Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen season two helped buff some of our faves, and Nanami Kento was one of those lucky few. And now, a new cosplay of the sorcerer is going viral as it turns Nanami into mother.

The work comes from cosplayer Juvartsy on Instagram along with photographer Adorables. As you can see below, the pair came together to give Nanami a truly blessed fit. The genderbent take on Nanami proves the sorcerer serves regardless of their gender, and fans on social media are rightfully obsessed.

After all, Nanami did leave Jujutsu Kaisen season two as a definite heartthrob. The character was absolutely brutal during the Shibuya Incident arc. Even with his tragic end, Nanami managed to draw in fans across the globe following his appearance in season two. And now, this anime tribute proves Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayers are keeping Nanami alive.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, don't sweat it! You can check out the hit anime on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. You can also find the Jujutsu Kaisen manga on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this take on Nanami Kento? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!