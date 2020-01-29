Funimation Kicks Off Major Sale on Anime Funkos

Anime has become one of the biggest mediums to sell the figurines that have become so popular among fans in this day and age: Funko Pops. The tiny miniatures have sold pop culture characters from comics, movies, television, and everything in between, with the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and several more acting as anime franchises that help sell untold units of Funkos the world over. Now, for fans looking to get their hands on some new Funkos to add to their collection, Funimation is running an amazing new sale marking down some of their biggest figurines!

Funimation has long been a staple in the world of anime, initially making a name for itself by bringing the hyper popular anime franchise, Dragon Ball, to the shores of North America. In recent years, the entertainment company has entered into a brand new world as a streaming service, offering numerous anime franchises to fans with a monthly subscription. As series such as Dragon Ball and One Piece push forward, it seems that Funimation will continue to expand as anime does the same!

Twitter User Dis_Funko shared the latest on the Funimation Funko Pop Sale which takes some of the biggest characters from their anime franchises, offering some seriously tempting prices for these figurines that would fit well onto any collector's bookshelf:

Sale! Funimation has many Pops, including their exclusives, on sale!

.https://t.co/ojpGmiNxct

.

Thanks /u/kevo_was_here for sharing. pic.twitter.com/A2k6ciCLsp — DisFunko (@DisFunko) January 27, 2020

Dragon Ball Z is easily one of the most sold Funko Pops around, anime or otherwise, with nearly every character from the Akira Toriyama franchise represented in some form or fashion. While franchises under the Funimation umbrella such as My Hero Academia and One Piece are certainly no slouches when it comes to the number of these figures that are being sold, the universe that houses Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and Piccolo is one that resonates something fierce among those looking to acquire these bizarre interpretations.

Which of the Funimation Funko Pops catches your eye in this big sale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Funkos!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.