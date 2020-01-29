Log Horizon Announces Season Three

In the medium of anime, there are a surprising number of series that focus on protagonists being zapped into a digital world that is effectively like a massively multiplayer online role playing game. Series such as Sword Art Online, Overlord, and even The Rising Of The Shield Hero (sort of) all place their heroes into virtual worlds that can sometimes mean life or death for them in the real world. The anime Log Horizon falls into this style of storytelling as the anime's universe sees the game Elder Tale keeps our hero Shiroe unable to log out. Now, it seems as though a third season of the anime has been confirmed!

The franchise was originally created as a light novel series in 2010 from author Mamare Tuono with the anime adaptation hitting the light of day in 2013. While a third season is confirmed for later this year, we'll have to wait to see which animation studio is involved!

Twitter User AIR_News01 shared the announcement that was heard via Japanese Station NHK-E that we'll be seeing Shiroe and company returning for brand new adventures:

A third season of the "Log Horizon" anime series has been announced for October 2020 on station NHK-E https://t.co/Ejor74I2qI pic.twitter.com/WRfDmrrO9e — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) January 22, 2020

The official description for Log Horizon reads as such:

"In the blink of an eye, thirty thousand bewildered Japanese gamers are whisked from their everyday lives into the world of the popular MMORPG, Elder Tale, after the game's latest update—unable to log out. Among them is the socially awkward college student Shiroe, whose confusion and shock lasts only a moment as, a veteran of the game, he immediately sets out to explore the limits of his new reality.

Shiroe must learn to live in this new world, leading others and negotiating with the NPC "natives" in order to bring stability to the virtual city of Akihabara. He is joined by his unfortunate friend Naotsugu, having logged in for the first time in years only to find himself trapped, and Akatsuki, a petite but fierce assassin who labels Shiroe as her master. A tale of fantasy, adventure, and politics, Log Horizon explores the elements of gaming through the eyes of a master strategist who attempts to make the best of a puzzling situation."