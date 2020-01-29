My Hero Academia Finally Captures a League of Villains Leader

My Hero Academia fans are well aware of how the League of Villains work. The group has been a pain to Pro Heroes since the start, and the anime has shown their valleys and peaks. These days, it seems Shigaraki's team is on thee up, but the group was dealt with a major blow this past episode. After all, one of the League's leaders has been captured, and they were a pivotal part of Shigaraki's gang.

So, you have been warned! If you have not seen episode 78 of My Hero Academia, there are lots of spoilers below!

For those who have seen the episode, you may not realize the impact its latest capture will have on the League. Thanks to Gran Torino and a slew of police officers, Kurogiri has been apprehended by authorities. The League has lot one of their main transportation routes, but the organization has other aid at their side.

The episode began with Gran Torino going up to some mountains where he ran ahead to find Kurogiri. It doesn't take long for the pair to face off, but Kurogiri makes a disruption when he reveals the presence of Gigantomachia. The hulking villain has been hiding out as another one of All For One's minions, and he will protect Shigaraki if Kurogiri cannot.

By the end of the My Hero Academia episode, Gran Torino reveals the authorities managed to catch Kurogiri, but the older hero is upset Gigantomachia could not be contained. Sure, they have one member of the League, but another went to take his place. But as All Might knows, the information the group can learn from Kurogiri alone on the League will be invaluable in stopping the villains.

Are you surprised Kurogiri was caught in the end...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.