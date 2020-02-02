Super Dragon Ball Heroes Blurb Details Anime's Season 2 Arc

Super Dragon Ball Heroes remains a favorite guilty pleasure for scores of fans. While the franchise keeps it anime in stasis, many fans are able to reconvene with Son Goku thanks to this promotional anime. With a second season on the way, fans are ready to Super Dragon Ball Heroes to share even more absurd stories, and it seems season two will do just the trick.

Recently, fans got a big update on the new season when a blurb surfaced for the release. Thanks to user Cipher_db on Twitter, the teaser was translated into English, and you can read up on the edited translation below:

"The Prison Planet was only the beginning. Utilizing the data gleaned there, Fu's true experiment begins. What is Fu's goal, and what powers will it yield? The heroes of both Universe Mission and Dark Demon Realm Mission appear! An experiment set to embroil all of both time and space begins!"

As you can see, some big things are about to go down in this new season. The arrival of the Dark Demon Realm is huge, but it is important to note that Fu is the one making it relevant again. The crazed scientist is ready to undergo a new experiment, and it will involve the Xeno heroes audiences have met in the past. And with so much on the line, you can bet Goku will be more pressed than ever to end Fu's schemes before they get out of control.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

