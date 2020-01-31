Super Dragon Ball Heroes Special Teases the Arrival of Dark Demon Realm

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has helped ease the pain for fans who are waiting for the main series to return proper via its anime, giving audiences new adventures that explore out of continuity stories and characters. While the anime started off as an arcade game in Japan where fans would collect cards to play in their local console markets, it has gained a life of its own via this anime series and a manga spin-off. With the second season confirmed, the new villains of the series from the Dark Demon Realm are being explored in this new synopsis.

So who are the denizens of the Dark Demon Realm? While a number of them are brand new characters that originally intended to use the Dark Dragon Balls to take over the universe, one is a returning Dragon Ball Z character that you may be familiar with. Dobora, the demon king who assisted Babidi in resurrecting Majin Buu before being killed himself by the rotund pink monstrosity, returned in the story of Dragon Ball Heroes. With a big power up and slightly new appearance, he will 100% be making a return to the spin-off series, mixing the old with the new as the alternate reality Time Patrollers make their stand.

Twitter User DBSHype shared the summary that breaks down the upcoming arrival of the Dark Demon Realm, as well as giving us a better look into the world of the Time Patrollers that are made up of old favorites such as Future Trunks, Vegeta, and Goku who are labeled as "Xeno" versions of themselves:

SDBH - Special Episode: “Decisive Battle! Time Patrol VS Dark King!"

Releases February 23rd, 2020. Details: pic.twitter.com/HpQiwGz1om — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) January 29, 2020

The recent video game Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission gave players a much more in-depth look into the world of the Time Patrol as well as the Dark Demon Realm, exploring the handful of new characters that will be threatening the universe from the underworld.

What do you think of this new summary for the upcoming arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes?

