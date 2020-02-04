My Hero Academia Nailed Endeavor's Most Show Mom Moment Yet

My Hero Academia has recently wrapped the intense storyline of Overhaul and the heroes attempting to bring down his plan to change the world for the betterment of his gang of Yakuza. With Midoriya saving Eri and delivering the final blow to the mob boss, Class 1-A, and viewers, are getting some much needed brevity in the form of both Bakugo and Todoroki attempting to earn their individual provisional hero licenses. However, things become hilariously difficult as both young heroes are given a unique challenge in the form of taking care of a group of rowdy, super powered children. Through this episode, we also see Endeavor, the father of Shoto, be given his ultimate "Mom moment".

Endeavor and Shoto have never had a very healthy relationship, with the current number one hero starting his son on the path to becoming a hero very early on in his life. Unfortunately for Shoto, Endeavor's hands on training was far beyond what many in the universe would consider not abusive and the fiery dad put his son through hell and back in an attempt to have him become one of the best heroes around. Though Endeavor may seem encouraging in this most recent episode, there's a history of abuse that lies behind the curtains with the father and son.

One My Hero Academia fan decided to share the scene in question that sees Endeavor attempting to root for his son, creating an awkward "mom moment" for the number one hero, who spent the rest of the event grilling All Might on the best way for him to become the "Symbol of Peace":

Without going into spoilers, the manga for My Hero Academia dives deep into not only the relationship between Shoto and Endeavor, but also the Endeavor family as a whole. Needless to say, the family isn't what you'd call the typical nuclear family and the abuse that took place throughout the years split this family apart time and time again. Needless to say, when the anime dives into these tales, it should be interesting to see just how faithfully they decide to adapt this heavy story line.

