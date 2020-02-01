My Hero Academia Reveals Why Endeavor Can't Be the New Symbol of Peace

My Hero Academia's latest episode of the series has kicked off the real meat of the Remedial Course arc. While the fight with Overhaul showed how the world of the villains was changing following All Might's retirement, the latest episode of the series shows how the pro hero world has begun to shift as well. Now that Endeavor has been forced to take over as the number one hero, he's been shaken by the new responsibility as he's quickly realizing that he's can't be a symbol of peace like All Might. He can't even grasp the full scope of what it means.

Episode 79 of the series sees Endeavor have a heart to heart with All Might as he confesses that he's been struggling with taking over as a symbol. Crime has risen, distrust in him as the number one hero is getting to him, and at this moment he can't even imagine being the kind of hero that All Might once was.

When All Might shocked the world with his powerless form in the fight with All For One, this shook Endeavor the most. Endeavor had forgone most things in the pursuit of strength, and his lack of heroic motives for rising in the hero ranks is starting to rear its head. Endeavor had been using All Might as a symbol of power to overcome, but now that he's in the hot seat, he's overwhelmed.

He mentions to All Might that he quickly realized the gap between him and the number one spot early on, but his pursuit of strength kept him from acting "nice" like the other heroes and ingratiating himself in that political part of things. But All Might confessed that in his pursuit of being the symbol isolated him in a different way, and pushed those close to him away. He and Endeavor know they're being compared, but Endeavor doesn't need to be a symbol.

So it's not that he can't be a symbol of peace, it's that he doesn't have to be. Endeavor is his own kind of hero, and will blaze forward and try to bring peace to the hero world in his own way. But it's going to be a long road ahead for sure. What are you hoping to see from this Endeavor redemption arc? Can he even be redeemed as a hero and father? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.