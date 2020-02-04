Netflix Adds New Anime Series Pop Team Epic and More

Netflix is looking to hit the ground floor running when it comes to making itself an anime juggernaut in the year 2020, and the streaming service has apparently released a number of new anime that you can watch right at this moment if you have a subscription! With the likes of Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon, Pop Team Epic, and No Game No Life being added to the ever expanding roster, it shows how far Netflix is willing to go when it comes to making a name for itself among anime fans around the world.

With this recent news dump, Netflix has been in the minds of anime fans a lot as of late. With the recent release of Castlevania's third season premiere date, which will be dropping on March 5th of this year, fans are looking to get a bevy of old and new anime alike that they'll be able to dive into. These three series aren't new but they have been able to create quite a niche fan base for each of them, with each of the series offering audiences some unique stories from one another, though all are focused on humor over life or death battles for the most part.

Twitter User WTK shared the updates from Netflix for adding the three anime series of Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon, Pop Team Epic, and No Game No Life to its ever expanding roster of anime series and movies that have made it a contender against the likes of Crunchyroll and Funimation:

Pop Team Epic is now streaming on Netflix https://t.co/NYxsRt6Vju pic.twitter.com/yFdfCRYASg — WTK (@WTK) February 1, 2020

Now streaming on Netflix:

- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? https://t.co/SDBvX0X6uw

- No Game, No Life https://t.co/jSNHIWxPpT pic.twitter.com/LUC2kadsNH — WTK (@WTK) February 1, 2020

Last year, Netflix really dipped their toes into the anime waters, hosting some of their own original anime series such as Carole And Tuesday along with the energetic, action packed series that is Cannon Busters. While it is still early in 2020, we would imagine that Netflix will continue branching out into the world of anime with the acquisition of new and old franchises alike.

Which of these series are you most looking forward to binging on Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the series of Netflix!