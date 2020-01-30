Magic: The Gathering Game Designer Comments on the Upcoming Netflix Anime

Did you know there is a Magic: The Gathering anime series coming to Netflix? It's true! And it's been true since the middle of last year, but there is still not much official information out in the wild about the upcoming show. Plot details, any significant art, and so on, are all still a mystery. But if Magic: The Gathering head designer Mark Rosewater is correct, it sounds like it's going to be something both fans and soon-to-be fans of Magic will enjoy.

As part of a larger interview about the upcoming Unsanctioned set for the Magic: The Gathering card game, Cracked.com asked Rosewater about the upcoming anime series from Netflix, and while he didn't reveal any specific details, his response is interesting regardless.

"People will throttle me if I actually give you details, but I can say this: I'm about a fan of Magic as there can be," Rosewater said. "I have a lot of emotional investment in this existing and being good. We have a top-notch team working on this. Literally, [the show's executive producers, the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame] directed the highest-grossing movie of all time, and their next project is working with us! I think the audience is just going to adore it. I think it's something that'll bring people who don't know Magic to Magic, which is really exciting."

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT TIME: Netflix and Wizards of the Coast are teaming up with Joe and Anthony Russo to make a Magic: The Gathering anime series and this teaser of Chandra has me asking QUESTIONS. pic.twitter.com/vljlEtl0Mq — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 3, 2019

The Netflix anime series based on Magic: The Gathering was first announced in June of last year, and while it's known that the Russo Brothers are involved as executive producers, and it will feature the popular planeswalkers Chandra Nalaar and Jace Beleren in some capacity, basically nothing else is know about the project.

The Magic: The Gathering anime series on Netflix does not currently have a release date, nor much in the way of details at this point.