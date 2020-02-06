New Haikyuu Chapter Delayed

Haikyuu is on the up and up these days. Not only did the series make a comeback this year with season four, but Haikyuu is edging closer to its end by the week. Currently, the manga has entered its final arc thanks to an impressive timeskip, so fans have come to anticipate a new chapter weekly. But as it turns out, that will not be the case this week.

Not long ago, Shonen Jump confirmed Haikyuu will not be pushing out a new chapter this week. The manga will resume publication next week after series creator Haruichi Furudate fell ill.

According to the update, the creator has been unable to work on the new chapter after falling sick. That means Weekly Shonen Jump will skip its release of Haikyuu this week and push the chapter to Sunday, February 16.

Due to Haruichi Furudate suddenly falling ill, the Haikyu!! manga will be absent in this week's issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, the series is scheduled to return next week (Feb 16th) Get well soon Furudate-sensei! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0iNtKv8pG8 — HAIKYU!!=͟͟͞͞🏐 (@Haikyu_EN) February 6, 2020

Of course, fans are a bit perturbed by the delay, but they want nothing more than for Furudate to recover. The artist works hard on Haikyuu every week and has done so for years now. Plus, the current airing of season four helps ease the pain as fans will still be treated to a new episode on schedule.

As for the timeskip, well - fans can start sharing their predictions for what will go down. The manga is thick into a timeskip which followed all of the Karasuno team years into the future. With the players either in college or training, Hinata went to train in Brazil and has returned home to join a team. Now, he is facing off against Kageyama professionally, and many of their high school teammates have shown up to see how this fated match will go down.

